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Conshohocken
📣 Conshohocken Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Conshohocken is buzzing with business growth, and sales pros are in demand. If you like building relationships and chasing goals, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Retirement Plan Consultant
- Employer: Mutual of America Financial Group
- Location: Conshohocken, PA (must live in one of several major U.S. metros, including Philadelphia area)
- Salary: Base $80,000–$120,000 + uncapped quarterly commission
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Senior external sales role selling 401(k) and 403(b) retirement plans to plan sponsors. You’ll own a territory, run a consultative sales process from prospecting to close, and work with a strong benefits package (day-one medical, 401(k) match up to 6%, 20 days PTO, 8 weeks paid parental leave).
Advisor (Commercial Real Estate)
- Employer: Cresa
- Location: Conshohocken, PA
- Salary: Not listed (sales/commission-focused role)
- Type: Full-time
- Why it’s interesting: Pure sales and business development in commercial real estate, with heavy training and mentorship. You’ll cold call, network, and build a book of business while learning market analytics and working closely with senior brokers. PA real estate license required (or expected soon).
Sales Representative – First Aid and Safety
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Conshohocken, PA
- Salary: Not listed (base + commission, bonuses, and car package)
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Why it’s interesting: B2B field sales role focused on new accounts for first aid and safety products. Comes with a 12-week sales training program, mentorship, car package (lease/gas/insurance/maintenance allowance), bonuses, and strong benefits including 401(k) with match and ESOP.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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