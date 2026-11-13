Conshohocken’s dining scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are a few local roles that can get you in the door.

Employer: Borough of Conshohocken

Borough of Conshohocken Location: Conshohocken, PA

Salary: Competitive

Type: Full-Time

Serve food and drinks, take orders, and help guests have a smooth, friendly dining experience. This role is great if you’re 18+, can stay on your feet, and like working in a busy, team setting.

Employer: Borough of Conshohocken

Borough of Conshohocken Location: Conshohocken, PA

Salary: Competitive

Type: Part-Time

Be the first smile guests see as you greet, seat, and manage the wait list in a high-energy restaurant. Good fit if you’re 18+, have some customer service or food service experience, and want flexible, part-time hours.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.