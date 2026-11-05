🍽️ Several Conshohocken Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now

Conshohocken’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady hiring in restaurants and hotels. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Borough of Conshohocken

Borough of Conshohocken Location: Conshohocken, PA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Greet guests, manage the wait list, and keep the dining room flowing in a high-volume, fast-paced restaurant. Good fit if you’re 18+ with at least 6 months of customer service or food service and enjoy talking with people.

Employer: Nudy's Cafes

Location: Conshohocken, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Lead the whole restaurant operation—sales, staffing, guest experience, inventory, and safety. Comes with strong perks like health insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, bonuses, and free food/snacks, plus a clear career path up to Regional Operations Manager.

Employer: Philadelphia Marriott West

Location: West Conshohocken, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (both listed)

Full-time or Part-time (both listed) Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Cook from-scratch menu items in a hotel setting and help lead the kitchen team. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and hotel discounts, with day and night shifts available if you’re experienced and serious about food safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local spots often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.