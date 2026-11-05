🛒 Conshohocken Retail & Service: Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Conshohocken has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from pet care to mattress showrooms. If you like talking with people and helping them find what they need, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mattress Warehouse

Location: Conshohocken, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right mattress using their bedMATCH® system in a low-pressure, education-focused showroom. This role offers commission-based earning potential, 401(k) with employer match, full benefits, paid training, and room to grow.

Employer: Sleep Outfitters USA

Location: Conshohocken, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Retail sales role in a mattress and bedding environment, helping shoppers choose sleep solutions with a structured sales process and modern tech tools. Expect a commission-driven pay structure, benefits, and a schedule that includes evenings, weekends, and most holidays.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: Conshohocken, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.43 – $22.28 per hour

Front-desk role at a busy vet clinic, greeting clients, checking in pets, handling scheduling, payments, and phone calls. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), strong pet-care discounts, and lots of growth options within Banfield and the wider Mars network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings nearby or at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.