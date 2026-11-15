The post Deftones, Lauren Mayberry, and Peter Hook Perform Joy Division and New Order Classics at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony appeared first on Consequence.

Deftones with Peter Hook and Lauren Mayberry, photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage

Deftones performed in honor of inductees Joy Division/New Order at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony alongside CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry and original Joy Division/New Order bassist Peter Hook at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno shared vocal duties with Mayberry company as they performed “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and “Bizarre Love Triangle,” with Hook handling his famous bass lines and singing backup vocals.

Get Deftones Tickets Here

Prior to the performance, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor inducted Joy Division/New Order, and after the performance Peter Hook took the podium to deliver an acceptance speech.

Hook, who is no longer a member of New Order, pointed out during his speech that he was the only one in attendance representing the band, and only thanked late Joy Division singer Ian Curtis among his bandmates. Later, in the press room, he ruled out a reunion with New Order, referring to a nasty legal battle by saying, “Because of what they did to me and my family, I’ll never forgive them, simple as that.”

Meanwhile, Deftones recently announced a 2027 North American tour featuring support from Knocked Loose and julie. Tickets are available here.

A primetime special featuring performances and highlights from the induction ceremony will air December 8th from 8:00–11:00 p.m. ET on ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.

Deftones, Lauren Mayberry, and Peter Hook Perform Joy Division and New Order Classics at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Spencer Kaufman