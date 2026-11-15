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Red Hot Chili Peppers at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for RRHOF

Red Hot Chili Peppers performed in honor of Rick Rubin during his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, with all four members of the band dressed up as the legendary producer.

The Chili Peppers performed “Give It Away” from their multiplatinum 1991 album Blood Sugar Sex Magik, which Rubin produced.

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Prior to Red Hot Chili Peppers taking the stage, the legendary Neil Young had the honor of inducting Rubin at the ceremony, which took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The event was televised live, but will air as a three-hour special on December 8th on ABC, and be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ performance below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers All Dress as Rick Rubin for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performance

Spencer Kaufman