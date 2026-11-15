The post Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “You Haven’t Heard the Last from Me” appeared first on Consequence.

Phil Collins at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Phil Collins was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist on Saturday night, joining the institution for a second time after previously entering as a member of Genesis in 2010.

Fellow drummer Travis Barker welcomed Collins into the Hall at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, paying tribute to a career that carried him from behind the drum kit in Genesis to one of the most commercially successful solo acts of the 1980s and beyond. “I remember hearing the drums [for ‘In the Air Tonight’] for the first time and being blown away,” Barker said, “that sound changed everything. It helped define the sound of drums in the eighties, and you can still hear Phil’s influence today. And what makes this even more incredible is that he was doing all of this while being part of Genesis and somehow having a massive solo career at the same time. He wasn’t just successful at both, he was one of the best at both.”

“There aren’t many artists who get inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, but tonight Phil Collins becomes one of them, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving,” Barker added.

In his own acceptance speech, Collin said, “I grew up wanting to play drums. Everything else has been a happy accident.” And despite his recent health issues, he assured fans, “you haven’t heard the last of me. I promise you that.”

Collins also thanked “my three ex wives, because they’ve loved me through the years and given me five great children.” His daughter, Lily Collins, accompanied him to the ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo then serenaded Collins with a soaring performances of “In the Air Tonight” with Barker on drums.

The induction comes more than four decades after Collins launched his solo career with 1981’s Face Value, home to “In the Air Tonight.” He followed it with a run of albums including Hello, I Must Be Going!, No Jacket Required, and …But Seriously, producing hits such as “Against All Odds,” “Sussudio,” “One More Night,” and “Another Day in Paradise.”

Collins first joined Genesis as drummer in 1970 before taking over lead vocals following Peter Gabriel’s departure in 1975. Alongside Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford, he helped steer the group from its progressive-rock beginnings toward a defining sleek and shimmering pop sound, all while sculpting his own increasingly successful solo career. Genesis were inducted into the Rock Hall in 2010 by Phish’s Trey Anastasio.

Collins did not perform during Saturday’s ceremony. Earlier this year, he said he turned down the opportunity because he wasn’t “match-fit” enough to properly rehearse and sing, though he added that he would still consider returning to the stage in the future.

The honor arrives after several difficult years for Collins physically. Nerve damage stemming from back problems ultimately left him unable to continue drumming, while additional knee surgeries and mobility issues further complicated his return to the stage. During his later solo tours and Genesis’ 2021–2022 farewell run, his son Nic Collins stepped behind the kit while Phil handled vocals.

The 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class also includes Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan in the Performer category, alongside recipients including Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Gram Parsons, Rick Rubin, and Celia Cruz.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was taped November 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will air on ABC and Disney+ on December 8th.

Phil Collins Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “You Haven’t Heard the Last from Me”

Alex Krinsky