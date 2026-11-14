The post Drummer Deen Castronovo Steps Away from Journey appeared first on Consequence.

Journey, photo by Brian Ach

Drummer Deen Castronovo is stepping away from Journey in the middle of their tour to focus on his personal health.

Get Journey Tickets Here

The news follows an incident last month where Castronovo suffered a medical emergency onstage two songs into Journey’s concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He did return to the band a couple a nights later and continued to perform until today’s announcement, which reads as follows:

“Dear Friends, After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention. He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received. Native New Yorker Steve Murphy who comes to us from working with bands such as Alan Parsons Project, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Christopher Cross and Jack Bruce will be joining us for the remainder of November. We look forward to continuing to share unforgettable nights of music with all of you.”

Journey’s fall North American tour is scheduled through November 28th in San Francisco, with tickets available here. While this is being billed as their farewell outing. the band members recently revealed they are getting along well and hope to continue touring for a long while.

Journey’s Remaining 2026 Tour Dates:

11/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/22 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/24 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

11/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

11/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Drummer Deen Castronovo Steps Away from Journey

Spencer Kaufman