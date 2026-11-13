The post Staff Picks: Best Songs of the Week November 7th-13th appeared first on Consequence.

Teke::Teke (photo by Luc Desjardins) / Naima bock (photo by Joshua Jarman) / Armlock (photo by Bridgette Winten) / Kelcey Ayer (photo by Emily Nava)

Our recurring Songs of the Week feature puts a spotlight on the new music we’re loving from the past seven days. This week’s best songs include great new tunes from Krill, Armand Hammer, Sorry, Knifeplay, and more.

Staff Picks: Best Songs of the Week November 7th-13th

Consequence Staff