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Staff Picks: Best Songs of the Week November 7th-13th
By Consequence Staff,11 days ago
The post Staff Picks: Best Songs of the Week November 7th-13th appeared first on Consequence.
Our recurring Songs of the Week feature puts a spotlight on the new music we’re loving from the past seven days. This week’s best songs include great new tunes from Krill, Armand Hammer, Sorry, Knifeplay, and more.
Staff Picks: Best Songs of the Week November 7th-13th
Consequence Staff