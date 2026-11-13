The post Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Unveils Title Track to Rock Opera Farewell to Seasons: Stream appeared first on Consequence.

Mike McCready, photo by Raymond Ahner

Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has released “Farewell to Seasons,” the title track from the rock opera and graphic novel of the same name he announced with Z2 Comics back in March.

The single comes from the 11-song album (due out December 1st), which serves as a companion to the graphic novel released last month.

“Farewell to Seasons” is an indulgence in Neil Young and The Who worship, featuring an acoustic guitar-driven backbone that rides the line between folk rock and country rock before layering on passionate vocals and a clearly Keith Moon-inspired drum performance. The emergence of bright wide electric guitar including an energetic solo showcases all the classic rock skills McCready has acquired in decades of Pearl Jam’s scrupulous study of the masters and fits aesthetically with a set of influences the whole Seattle scene cited as foundational to their sound.

The rock opera will be available exclusively as a color vinyl pack-in with the deluxe edition of Farewell to Seasons. It comes in a 12″x12″ slipcase containing both a hardcover copy of the graphic novel as well as the album. Pre-orders for the release are available now.

Pearl Jam are currently in the process of auditioning drummers with the hopes of touring in 2027. Previous drummer Matt Cameron departed in 2025 after 27 years with the band.

Stream “Farewell to Seasons” below.

Farewell to Seasons Tracklist:

01. Overture

02. Queen of The Seasons

03. Sleeping in the Park

04. Jon Alexander Intro

05. Count the Stars

06. Rock Rules

07. Just like Your Hero’s

08. Farewell to Seasons

09. Shut the Voices

10. Benevolent Tragedy

11. They Say

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Unveils Title Track to Rock Opera Farewell to Seasons: Stream

Langdon Hickman