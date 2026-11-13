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Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Unveils Title Track to Rock Opera Farewell to Seasons: Stream
By Langdon Hickman,9 days ago
The post Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Unveils Title Track to Rock Opera Farewell to Seasons: Stream appeared first on Consequence.
Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready has released “Farewell to Seasons,” the title track from the rock opera and graphic novel of the same name he announced with Z2 Comics back in March.
The single comes from the 11-song album (due out December 1st), which serves as a companion to the graphic novel released last month.
“Farewell to Seasons” is an indulgence in Neil Young and The Who worship, featuring an acoustic guitar-driven backbone that rides the line between folk rock and country rock before layering on passionate vocals and a clearly Keith Moon-inspired drum performance. The emergence of bright wide electric guitar including an energetic solo showcases all the classic rock skills McCready has acquired in decades of Pearl Jam’s scrupulous study of the masters and fits aesthetically with a set of influences the whole Seattle scene cited as foundational to their sound.
The rock opera will be available exclusively as a color vinyl pack-in with the deluxe edition of Farewell to Seasons. It comes in a 12″x12″ slipcase containing both a hardcover copy of the graphic novel as well as the album. Pre-orders for the release are available now.
Pearl Jam are currently in the process of auditioning drummers with the hopes of touring in 2027. Previous drummer Matt Cameron departed in 2025 after 27 years with the band.
Stream “Farewell to Seasons” below.
Farewell to Seasons Tracklist:
01. Overture
02. Queen of The Seasons
03. Sleeping in the Park
04. Jon Alexander Intro
05. Count the Stars
06. Rock Rules
07. Just like Your Hero’s
08. Farewell to Seasons
09. Shut the Voices
10. Benevolent Tragedy
11. They Say
Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Unveils Title Track to Rock Opera Farewell to Seasons: Stream
Langdon Hickman