The post IDK Taps Eminem for J Dilla-Produced New Song “WELCOME”: Stream appeared first on Consequence.

IDK & Eminem's "WELCOME" video, photo via YouTube

Rapper IDK has called on some heavy hitters for the first release from his partnership with Shady Records and Interscope Records. Fittingly titled “WELCOME,” the new song features an assist from Eminem and was produced by the late J Dilla. Stream it below.

On his first Dilla collaboration, Eminem’s main contribution is to the hook, where he sets an ominous tone by rapping, “Welcome to the party where everybody dies at the end/ Move your body/ This is ’bout to be a homicide scene.”

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Over a hard-hitting, mesmerizing beat, IDK follows up with bruising rhymes, brushing off the haters and warning them to stay out of his path. “I’m the boy to avoid, I might come off coy/ But let your guard down, and I turn into Floyd,” he spits. “The things that I write, it is not for hype/ The words I recite might’ve happened twice/ Might’ve happened three, four times, maybe five.”

The accompanying black-and-white video was filmed in Detroit. Directed by Vuhlandes, the visual sees IDK paying tribute to Dilla by riding in a 2004/05 Cadillac Escalade driven by Nasaan, son of Eminem’s late best friend, Proof. Watch the clip below.

In a press statement, IDK gave insight into the making of “WELCOME,” saying, “When I first started working on this music, I remember looking up at my ceiling and saying ‘thank you.’ I was speaking to Dilla because it felt like everything that could have been, in a way, started to clear itself organically. I knew this was an important opportunity and a statement for hip-hop itself.”

He continued, “The first rap album I’ve ever owned was 50 Cent’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’. A Shady Records release. The first raps I made it a point to memorize were Eminem raps. I’ve been at it for some time now, so to be at the point in my journey seems surreal. I’m excited for this next chapter in my career.”

Accompanying the new track is a mini-documentary, NO PLAN B, looking back on IDK’s early days in the DMV. It examines how listening to 50 Cent and Eminem as a kid inspired him to rap and leads up to a studio meeting with his latest collaborator. Check out the five-minute video below.

“WELCOME” arrives one day after Eminem’s debut album, Infinite, was reissued as a six-song EP through Org Music.

IDK Taps Eminem for J Dilla-Produced New Song “WELCOME”: Stream

Eddie Fu