The post Roger Waters Files for Divorce from Fifth Wife appeared first on Consequence.

Roger Waters, photo by Ben Kaye

Roger Waters has filed for divorce from his fifth wife, Kamilah Chavis, after five years of marriage. The paperwork, submitted on Tuesday in New York Supreme Court, lists the filing as a contested divorce, meaning there is one or more unresolved issues between the couple.

Buy Roger Waters Presents LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show Tickets Here

According to TMZ, the 83-year-old Pink Floyd legend met Chavis when she was working as his driver during his appearance at the 2016 Coachella festival, and they married in October 2021. Waters was previously married to Laurie Durning, Priscilla Phillips, Carolyne Christie, and Judith Trim.

Meanwhile, the singer-bassist recently announced the 2027 North American tour “Roger Waters Presents LEGACY – A Pink Floyd Show” (pick up tickets here). While Waters himself won’t be performing during the tour, the outing will feature his son Harry leading a band playing Pink Floyd classics.

Roger Waters Files for Divorce from Fifth Wife

Heavy Consequence Staff