The post Metallica, Rob and Michele Reiner, Barry Bonds Getting Inducted Into California Hall of Fame appeared first on Consequence.

Metallica, photo by Ross Halfin

Metallica, Rob and Michelle Reiner, Barry Bonds, and more will be inducted into the California Hall of Fame by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom.

The announcement of the honorees for the 20th annual event were announced on Thursday, with an induction ceremony to take place in December at the California Museum in Sacramento.

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Governor Newsom said of the honorees, “For 20 years, the California Hall of Fame has celebrated the extraordinary people who make this state what it is. This historic class reflects the very best of California and what’s possible when people have the courage to think big and make a difference. Their legacy will inspire the next generation to keep pushing boundaries and showing the world what Californians can do.”

The class of 2026 features 18 inductees spanning the fields of comedy, film, business, politics, sports, cuisine, music, and even farming.

The world of music alone sees inductees from across the musical landscape. Aside from Metallica, the class also features Huey Lewis, Bonnie Raitt, and Joni Mitchell.

In addition to the late actor-director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, the film world is represented by Guillermo del Toro, and late actors Diane Ladd, Robin Williams, and Ed Asner.

Other inductees aside from baseball legend Bonds include viticulturist Andy Beckstoffer, late park ranger Betty Charbonnet Reid Soskin who famously served until she was 100 before retiring, chef Dominique Crenn, famed street artist Shepard Fairey, author Maxine Hong Kingston, late civil rights icon Felicitas Méndez, first woman Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and business owner Susie Tompkins Buell.

Metallica will resume their “Life Burns Faster” residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere in January, followed by a new North American leg of their ongoing “M72 World Tour.” Get tickets here.

Metallica, Rob and Michele Reiner, Barry Bonds Getting Inducted Into California Hall of Fame

Langdon Hickman