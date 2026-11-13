The post Ethel Cain and Composer Robin Carolan Share Brooding New Song “Wynter Waxeth” for Robert Eggers’ Werwulf: Stream appeared first on Consequence.

Ethel Cain, photo by Josh Druding

Ethel Cain and Robin Carolan have unveiled “Wynter Waxeth,” a new song rom Robert Eggers’ forthcoming film Werwulf.

Co-written by Eggers along with Cain and Carolan, “Wynter Waxeth” is a dark, cinematic, and brooding piece. Cain notably sings in Middle English (“A child forlorne where stille ones dwellen/ Goddes grace hath forsaken the synnere,” she sings), which is accurate to the film’s time period; she took inspiration from Medieval folk music and began writing the song on the psaltery, a harp-like stringed instrument popular in Medieval and Renaissance times. “Wynter Waxeth” is a slow burn, beginning with stark simplicity and folding into a haunting, cacophonous warning sign. Stream the new song below.

“It’s always been my dream to score a horror film in some way, and I couldn’t think of a more perfect first opportunity than getting to work with Rob and Robin on a song for Werwulf,” Cain said in a statement. “We were immediately creatively aligned so the entire process felt very intuitive and natural. It felt like I was back in the heart of the music I started off making at the beginning of my career, which felt really good to return to. Robin sent me a bunch of old medieval music at the beginning and was very into the psaltery, which introduced me to the traditional instrument. I bought one online and wound up plucking out this simple little harp line on it and that’s where the song began.”

Werwulf, Eggers’ latest film, arrives on December 25th and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Lily-Rose Depp. Cain contributed vocals to Carolan’s score, making the eerie “Wynter Waxeth” something of a stylistic preview of the soundtrack. A 7-inch single with “Wynter Waxeth” and Carolan’s “Cold Moone” will arrive on January 29th; pre-order a vinyl copy here.

Ethel Cain’s last project was 2025’s Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. Her song “Thoroughfare” from her 2022 debut Preacher’s Daughter is also prominently featured in the new A24 film Club Kid.

Ethel Cain and Composer Robin Carolan Share Brooding New Song “Wynter Waxeth” for Robert Eggers’ Werwulf: Stream

Paolo Ragusa