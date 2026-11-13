The post Gustavo Cerati’s Children Slam Remastered Video Facing AI Backlash: “We Weren’t Consulted” appeared first on Consequence.

Remastered video for Gustavo Cerati's "Me Quedo Aquí" (via Instagram)

Gustavo Cerati‘s children, Lisa and Benito, have criticized an updated version of the late Argentine rock icon’s “Me Quedo Aquí” music video, released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of his 2006 album Ahí Vamos. The video has drawn backlash from fans who suspect artificial intelligence was used to alter the late musician’s appearance.

In a statement shared on Lisa Cerati’s Instagram Stories and also reposted by Benito, the siblings first expressed their support for the album’s audio remaster. “Today, the remaster of Ahí Vamos is being released, 20 years after the original mastering,” they wrote. “We felt it was necessary, and we’re happy with how the audio turned out, respecting the original intention of a rawer sound.”

Their response to the updated video, however, was considerably less enthusiastic. “As for the videos, ‘Me Quedo Aquí’ received a treatment that we didn’t see before all of you did, and we found the result unfavorable,” they continued. “We weren’t aware of the enhancement process or what tools were used. We weren’t consulted, and we deeply regret that.” Both siblings are also musicians.

The controversy began after Cerati’s official account shared a preview of the video, describing the work as an effort to improve the original footage. “Alongside the remastered version of Ahí Vamos in digital and physical formats, and the high-definition video for ‘Crimen,’ work was done to enhance the ‘Me Quedo Aquí’ music video,” the caption read.

Fans subsequently questioned apparent alterations to Cerati’s facial features, with some suspecting AI-generated modifications. Neither the official account nor the siblings have confirmed whether AI was used.

Cerati died in 2014 at the age of 55. The remastered Ahí Vamos arrived digitally on November 12th, with physical editions following November 13th.

Watch the enhanced video for “Me Quedo Aquí” below.

Gustavo Cerati’s Children Slam Remastered Video Facing AI Backlash: “We Weren’t Consulted”

Pedro Camacho