The post Rosalía Joins Elite Company with Third Album of the Year Latin Grammy, Dazzles with LUX Medley: Watch appeared first on Consequence.

Rosalía, photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Rosalía had plenty to celebrate at the 2026 Latin Grammys on Thursday night , winning Album of the Year for LUX (Complete Works) and delivering a spectacular opening performance.

Dressed in a shimmering gold gown and surrounded by dancers wearing halos, the Spanish singer transformed the Las Vegas stage into a celestial landscape for a three-song medley featuring “La Rumba Del Perdón,” “La Perla,” and “Dios Es Un Stalker.” The elaborate staging, complete with clouds and theatrical choreography, brought the spiritual imagery of LUX to life.

Later, Rosalía claimed her third Album of the Year Latin Grammy, following previous victories for El Mal Querer (2019) and Motomami (2022), becoming the first woman to win the category three times as a lead artist. The victory puts her in elite company alongside Alejandro Sanz and Juanes, who have also won Album of the Year three times each. Only Juan Luis Guerra has claimed the honor more often, with four wins.

During her emotional acceptance speech, she reflected on the creative risks behind LUX, thanking those who supported her vision while addressing the people who had doubted her unconventional approach to music. She also explained that the album’s title means “light” in Latin, expressing hope for more light in the world.

The award also brought a particularly emotional moment for Rosalía, who received the trophy from Juanes, who she described as one of her earliest supporters. Fighting back tears, she recalled how the Colombian singer attended her shows when she was performing for just 100 people in Madrid, thanking him for helping her at the beginning of her career and continuing to stand by her.

Rosalía additionally won Song of the Year for “La Perla,” inviting collaborators Yahritza y Su Esencia onstage and thanking Mexico during her acceptance speech. The latest triumph follows another milestone in her career last week: her induction into Billboard’s Latin Music Hall of Fame.

Watch Rosalía’s LUX medley and her acceptance speech for album of the year below.

Rosalía Joins Elite Company with Third Album of the Year Latin Grammy, Dazzles with LUX Medley: Watch

Pedro Camacho