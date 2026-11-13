The post Milo J Wins Big at Latin Grammys, Bridges Generations in Performance with Santaolalla and Agarrate Catalina: Watch appeared first on Consequence.

Milo J at Latin Grammys 2027, photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Milo J had one of the biggest nights of the 2026 Latin Grammys, taking home four awards while delivering a performance that brought together Argentine rap, Uruguayan murga, and the unmistakable sound of Gustavo Santaolalla.

The 20-year-old opened his set with “Solifican12,” accompanied by four members of Uruguay’s Agarrate Catalina. The performance began with a spoken introduction by the ensemble’s Yamandú Cardozo, who revisited verses from Milo J’s viral Tiny Desk concert, before the singer and his musicians made their way through the venue.

The action then moved to the stage, where legendary Argentine musician and producer Gustavo Santaolalla appeared playing the ronroco to introduce “Gil,” from Milo J’s latest album. Agarrate Catalina supplied the song’s choral arrangements, bringing a distinctly South American folk sensibility to the televised ceremony.

Milo J’s La Vida Era Más Corta won Best Folk Album, while “Gil,” his collaboration with Trueno, earned Best Urban Performance. He also won Best Recording Package and the night’s prestigious Record of the Year award for “Niño.” Accepting the latter, Milo J described “Niño” as the song he was most proud of creating and celebrated Argentine folk music.

The performance was another example of Milo J’s growing interest in connecting his music with Latin American traditions. That same spirit runs through his recent live album, La Jangada, which features collaborations with Mon Laferte and Trueno, among others, and further explores the intersection of contemporary urban music and the region’s musical heritage.

Watch Milo J’s performance and his acceptance speech for Record of the Year below.

Milo J Wins Big at Latin Grammys, Bridges Generations in Performance with Santaolalla and Agarrate Catalina: Watch

Pedro Camacho