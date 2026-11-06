The post Olivia Rodrigo Unveils New Holiday Song “Take me home (4 christmas)” appeared first on Consequence.

Olivia Rodrigo in video for "take me home (4 christmas)"

Olivia Rodrigo has released her first-ever holiday single, “take me home (4 christmas).”

The song was co-written by Rodrigo, Dan Nigro, and Amy Allen, and arrives alongside a music video with Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon and Saturday Night Live’s Ben Marshall. Rodrigo is also releasing the track on exclusive 7-inch vinyl and cassette, both of which are available for pre-order here.

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With “take me home (4 christmas),” Rodrigo gives listeners a jaunty pop-rock holiday tune driven by a violin melody and a funky, danceable rhythm uplifted by witty, humorous lyrics with a tinge of naughtiness that explore relationship commitment through finally visiting a partner’s parents at Christmas. “I want to get drunk with your mother and father/ I’d be the coolest in-law daughter,” Rodrigo sings in the bridge. The video features Rodrigo and Marshall visiting his fictitious parents, the mother played by Nixon, as they find themselves in awkward family Christmas moments (your boyfriend’s mom sees you in your underwear!).

Rodrigo is currently in the midst of “The Unraveled Tour,” a massive North American run supporting her standout third album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. Still to come are shows in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Vancouver, Seattle, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more; read our review of Rodrigo’s recent tour stop in Chicago, and get tickets to see her in concert here.

Rodrigo also recently teamed up with Chappell Roan for a new remix of her song “expectations.”

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils New Holiday Song “Take me home (4 christmas)”

Paolo Ragusa