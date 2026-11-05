The post Billie Eilish Went as Noodle from Gorillaz for Halloween appeared first on Consequence.

Billie Eilish as Noodle (Instagram)

Halloween may be in the rearview mirror, though I’m still very much enjoying my kids’ haul of candy, and Billie Eilish is still very much reminiscing about her costume. And for good reason: she pulled off a picture-perfect recreation of Noodle from Gorillaz.

As best I can tell, Eilish dressed as the version of Noodle featured in Fortnite, which adds a whole extra layer of nerdiness. Then again, we also know her to be a big Gorillaz fan, having previously welcomed the band’s mastermind, Damon Albarn, onstage during her Coachella set in 2022.

Billie Eilish Went as Noodle from Gorillaz for Halloween

Alex Young