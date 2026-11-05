Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Celebrities

Billie Eilish Went as Noodle from Gorillaz for Halloween

By Alex Young,

5 days ago

The post Billie Eilish Went as Noodle from Gorillaz for Halloween appeared first on Consequence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VX5qr_1GnoOcfD00
Billie Eilish as Noodle (Instagram)

Halloween may be in the rearview mirror, though I’m still very much enjoying my kids’ haul of candy, and Billie Eilish is still very much reminiscing about her costume. And for good reason: she pulled off a picture-perfect recreation of Noodle from Gorillaz.

As best I can tell, Eilish dressed as the version of Noodle featured in Fortnite, which adds a whole extra layer of nerdiness. Then again, we also know her to be a big Gorillaz fan, having previously welcomed the band’s mastermind, Damon Albarn, onstage during her Coachella set in 2022.

Billie Eilish Went as Noodle from Gorillaz for Halloween
Alex Young

emoji_like
emoji_love
22

Comments / 5