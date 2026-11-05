The post Haywire Unleash “Flex Your Head” Music Video Filmed During Chaotic Times Square Performance: Watch appeared first on Consequence.

Haywire, photo by James Hartley

Haywire have released the music video for their latest single “Flex Your Head” off of their album I DON’T WANNA SAY GOODBYE.

The video was filmed during their recent chaotic pop-up gig at New York City’s Times Square that was shut down by the NYPD just one-and-a-half songs into the performance.

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“Flex Your Head” is a punk bruiser, leaning away from the Hüsker Dü-style alternative rock melodicism of other songs on Haywire’s new album in favor of classic headbanging hardcore.

Haywire recently began their 80-plus date world tour in support of their new album I DON’T WANNA SAY GOODBYE. The band is set to play Pressure Point Fest in Springfield, Missouri, on November 13th followed by Vans Warped Tour in Orlando, Florida, on November 15th. They will begin the proper US leg of their world tour on February 12th. Get tickets here.

Watch the music video for “Flex Your Head” filmed live at Times Square below.

Haywire Unleash “Flex Your Head” Music Video Filmed During Chaotic Times Square Performance: Watch

Langdon Hickman