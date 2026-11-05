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Death Angel Unleash New Single “The Never Was”: Stream
By Langdon Hickman,4 days ago
The post Death Angel Unleash New Single “The Never Was”: Stream appeared first on Consequence.
Thrash metal legends Death Angel have released a new single titled “The Never Was” in advance of their annual Christmas shows in California, as well as their upcoming dates in both Europe and Australia for their Act III anniversary tour.
“The Never Was” is a classic thrasher from the Bay Area band, showcasing their trademark hybrid of hardcore punk bite and heavy metal forcefulness.
Lyrically, it focuses on an unnamed egotistical figure that makes every success, failure, or event major or minor about themselves. Certain astute listeners may have some hypotheses about who may be the inspiration.
Vocalist Mark Osegueda said of the track:
We’re excited to unleash a brand new Death Angel track, called ‘The Never Was’! Lyrically it’s inspired by self centered people that feel the need to make every conversation, tragedy, including someone else’s success or even death all about themselves. Without fail they do it time and again. They truly think they are glorious in every way. Especially now with social media they have a bigger outlet and platform to glorify what they feel is their brilliance and/or opinion on the matter while always circling back to themselves. Everyone knows someone like this whether it be in business, sports, acting and most definitely in music! The thing that amazes me most is that most of these exhaustingly annoying ego-maniacs have no idea that they are doing it. However it is very apparent to everyone around them.
This song is basically the Thrash Metal bastard spawn of ‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon. As it was inspired by a couple of actual people that are too damn self absorbed to ever realize collectively they were my muse. In the ugliest way! We all know someone like this. And I just wanted to express my disgust in that human trait the best way possible! Angry music!
See you on the road! Thrash!
Death Angel are set to take their continuing Act III anniversary tour to Europe this December followed by a five-date run in Australia in the new year. The band is also set to play their annual Christmas shows in Los Angeles on December 17th and San Francisco on December 18th. Get tickets here.
Watch the lyric video for “The Never Was” and see the upcoming tour dates for Death Angel below.
Death Angel Tour Dates:
12/01 – Brno, CZ – Fleda
12/02 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus
12/03 – Coesfeld, DE – Fabrik
12/04 – Geiselwind, DE – Music Hall
12/05 – Langenthal, CH – Old Capitol
12/06 – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk
12/08 – Saarbrücken, DE – Garage
12/09 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn
12/10 – Langen, DE – Neue Stadthalle
12/11 – Eindhoven, NL – Eindhoven Metal Meeting
12/12 – Roskilde, DK – Gimle
12/13 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720
12/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
01/30 – Adelaide, AU – Froth & Fury Festival
01/31 – Perth, AU – Magnet House
02/03 – Melbourne, AU – Max Watts
02/04 – Sydney, AU – Manning
02/05 – Brisbane, AU – Crowbar
Death Angel Unleash New Single “The Never Was”: Stream
Langdon Hickman