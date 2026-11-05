The post Death Angel Unleash New Single “The Never Was”: Stream appeared first on Consequence.

Death Angel, photo by Raymond Ahner

Thrash metal legends Death Angel have released a new single titled “The Never Was” in advance of their annual Christmas shows in California, as well as their upcoming dates in both Europe and Australia for their Act III anniversary tour.

“The Never Was” is a classic thrasher from the Bay Area band, showcasing their trademark hybrid of hardcore punk bite and heavy metal forcefulness.

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Lyrically, it focuses on an unnamed egotistical figure that makes every success, failure, or event major or minor about themselves. Certain astute listeners may have some hypotheses about who may be the inspiration.

Vocalist Mark Osegueda said of the track:

We’re excited to unleash a brand new Death Angel track, called ‘The Never Was’! Lyrically it’s inspired by self centered people that feel the need to make every conversation, tragedy, including someone else’s success or even death all about themselves. Without fail they do it time and again. They truly think they are glorious in every way. Especially now with social media they have a bigger outlet and platform to glorify what they feel is their brilliance and/or opinion on the matter while always circling back to themselves. Everyone knows someone like this whether it be in business, sports, acting and most definitely in music! The thing that amazes me most is that most of these exhaustingly annoying ego-maniacs have no idea that they are doing it. However it is very apparent to everyone around them.

This song is basically the Thrash Metal bastard spawn of ‘You’re So Vain’ by Carly Simon. As it was inspired by a couple of actual people that are too damn self absorbed to ever realize collectively they were my muse. In the ugliest way! We all know someone like this. And I just wanted to express my disgust in that human trait the best way possible! Angry music!

See you on the road! Thrash!

Death Angel are set to take their continuing Act III anniversary tour to Europe this December followed by a five-date run in Australia in the new year. The band is also set to play their annual Christmas shows in Los Angeles on December 17th and San Francisco on December 18th. Get tickets here.

Watch the lyric video for “The Never Was” and see the upcoming tour dates for Death Angel below.

Death Angel Tour Dates:

12/01 – Brno, CZ – Fleda

12/02 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

12/03 – Coesfeld, DE – Fabrik

12/04 – Geiselwind, DE – Music Hall

12/05 – Langenthal, CH – Old Capitol

12/06 – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

12/08 – Saarbrücken, DE – Garage

12/09 – Stuttgart, DE – LKA Longhorn

12/10 – Langen, DE – Neue Stadthalle

12/11 – Eindhoven, NL – Eindhoven Metal Meeting

12/12 – Roskilde, DK – Gimle

12/13 – Hamburg, DE – Fabrik

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

12/18 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

01/30 – Adelaide, AU – Froth & Fury Festival

01/31 – Perth, AU – Magnet House

02/03 – Melbourne, AU – Max Watts

02/04 – Sydney, AU – Manning

02/05 – Brisbane, AU – Crowbar

Death Angel Unleash New Single “The Never Was”: Stream

Langdon Hickman