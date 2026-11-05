Hudson Freeman Maps Out 2027 North American Tour

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Hudson Freeman, photo by Sophia Brown

Hudson Freeman has announced a 2027 North American tour.

The New York-based singer songwriter, who serves as Consequence‘s latest CoSign, will hit the road in the US and Canada throughout spring 2027 in support of his new album Doom Country, out on Friday, November 6th. After a run of dates in the UK and Europe, Freeman’s North American tour kicks off on March 24th in Pioneertown, California, followed by stops in cities like San Diego, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Denver, and more.

Following an April 10th show in Phoenix, Freeman will pause the tour and resume on May 1st in Philadelphia. From there, he’ll make stops in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Montreal, and others. The tour ends with a show in Boston on May 22nd. Throughout the run, he’ll be supported by Sean Solomon, Hiding Places, James Eichman, and Sam Tudor on select dates. See Freeman’s full list of tour dates below.

Tickets for Hudson Freeman’s 2027 North American tour will first be available via an artist pre-sale running on Monday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time; fans can sign up for pre-sale access to their desired show date(s) via Seated on Freeman’s official website. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and Freeman’s website.

Freeman’s new album Doom Country marks his first entry since signing to Mom + Pop. Check out the full CoSign interview with Freeman, which dives into the album’s themes around the Rapture, his approach to songwriting and arranging, and more.

Hudson Freeman 2026-2027 Tour Dates (new dates in bold):

11/06 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/11 — Milan, IT @ Arci Belleza

02/14 — Paris, FR @ Les Étoiles

02/15 — Utrecht, NL @ De Helling

02/16 — Cologne, DE @ Yard Club

02/18 — Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

02/19 — Berlin, DE @ Hole44

02/20 — Groningen, NL @ Vera

02/21 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotonde

02/23 — London, UK @ Earth Theatre

02/24 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

02/25 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew

02/26 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

02/27 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/01 — Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

03/02 — Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

03/03 — Belfast, UK @ Ulster Sports Club

03/24 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s *

03/25 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah *

03/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ Sid the Cat Auditorium *

03/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Independent *

03/30 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

03/31 — Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

04/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

04/03 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest

04/04 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Fest

04/05 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro *

04/07 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

04/08 — Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot *

04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

05/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

05/04 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^

05/05 — Durham, NC @ Motorco ^

05/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West ^

05/08 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room ^

05/10 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^

05/11 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Argo ^

05/12 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club ^

05/14 — Detroit, MI @ Lager House ^

05/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

05/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall +

05/18 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake ~

05/19 — Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club ~

05/20 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa ~

05/21 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground +

05/22 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair +

* = w/ Sean Solomon

^ = w/ Hiding Places

+ = w/ James Eichman

~ = w/ Sam Tudor

Hudson Freeman Maps Out 2027 North American Tour

Paolo Ragusa