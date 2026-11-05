The post Robin Finck Selling Over 200 Items from Time with Guns N’ Roses and Nine Inch Nails appeared first on Consequence.

Robin Finck, via Reverb

Robin Finck is partnering with Reverb to sell over 200 items spanning across his 30+ year career set to open November 11th.

The lot includes items from the guitarist’s time with Guns N’ Roses as well as Nine Inch Nails. Finck played with Nine Inch Nails intermittently from 1994 until 2009 before joining again in 2013, and remaining part of NIN’s touring lineup since then. He also played with Guns N’ Roses from 1997 until 2008.

Finck said of this upcoming sale, “I’ve genuinely used and enjoyed all of these pieces, so much so that I’ve ended up with two or even three of some of them. You know I love all these sweeties, I just don’t need multiples of them anymore. I have been so fortunate to have played these on stages all over the world, and now they’re poised to play with someone new.”

One major item for sale is his guitar “Old Gold,” a Gibson Les Paul ’60 Reissue Goldtop guitar that debuted in the “March of the Pigs” music video and was played on every tour with the band up until 2014, including Nine Inch Nails’ performances at Woodstock ’94 and the “Self Destruct” tour.

Finck said of the instrument, “On the day we shot the video for ‘March of the Pigs,’ that version of Nine Inch Nails had never played a show in front of an audience. My whole world was about to tilt. This is the only guitar that made it out of 1994 intact. I don’t know why or how because it’s also the guitar I played more than any other.”

The sale also features the first Les Paul Robin Finck ever purchased, a 1990 Gibson Les Paul Custom in limited-edition Translucent White. He said of the guitar, “It’s the only guitar I had when I landed in Nine Inch Nails. I’ve played it for over 35 years. It has always been favored.”

Some other highlights include a Fender Custom Shop Nocaster guitar, a Gibson ES-335 guitar, a Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar nicknamed “Nothingface,” a Manson Custom MA-RF-01 guitar built specifically for Robin, a Gibson ‘57 Les Paul Goldtop Reissue guitar that was also used to record Guns N’ Roses’ Chinese Democracy, a Fano Alt de Facto PX6 guitar that was used for Nine Inch Nails’ performance on Twin Peaks: The Return, a 2000 Gibson R8 ‘58 Reissue Les Paul guitar, a Schecter Robin Finck Ultra red guitar and the Marshall JCM2000 TSL-100 amp heads used with it, a Martin Classic Backpacker guitar, a custom-built road case covered in stickers from his early Nine Inch Nails touring, and several pedals.

There is currently a preview of the available items at Reverb

Watch Robin Finck explaining the upcoming sale as well as images of some of the items below.

Robin Finck Selling Over 200 Items from Time with Guns N’ Roses and Nine Inch Nails

Langdon Hickman