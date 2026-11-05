The post Grimes Joins AI-Generated Sci-Fi Film Gods Don’t Give Gifts appeared first on Consequence.

Grimes, photo by Gossip Goblin 2026

Grimes has joined the cast of Gods Don’t Give Gifts, an upcoming AI-generated animated sci-fi film from director Zack London, aka Gossip Goblin.

Grimes — who said AI is the “most dangerous thing that’s ever going to happen” and “bigger than Jesus” — voices Zayinth Alda, a character created specifically for her who is described as a disaffected aristocrat navigating a “transhumanist world.” According to London, the character uses both Grimes’ voice and likeness, with her vocal performance driving the role.

“I have always loved Grimes as a musician and been a fan of her persona,” London said. After approaching her about appearing in the project, he said the filmmakers rewrote the role around her and worked with Grimes on the character’s design.

A new extended clip featuring Grimes arrives ahead of the film’s December 4th theatrical release. Gods Don’t Give Gifts consists of four interconnected stories set in a future where consciousness can be transferred between bodies, memories can be bought and sold, and technology has changed just what it means to be human.

London created the film using AI-generated imagery alongside actual writers, voice performers, musicians, and post-production workers. Its producers are positioning the project as an early test of whether an AI-made feature can cross into traditional theatrical distribution and even awards consideration. The film has already begun a For Your Consideration campaign for Best Animated Feature, while its trailer has accumulated roughly 16 million views across platforms, according to the filmmakers.

Gods Don’t Give Gifts is scheduled to open in US theaters on December 4th and is also being submitted for BAFTA and Golden Globe consideration.

Grimes has been among the most active artists in asking what the rise of AI means for humanity. Her upcoming new album, Psyopera, led by the single “Accelerando,” is said to grapple with those themes. According to Grimes, no AI was used on the record.

Watch the Gods Don’t Give Gifts clip featuring Grimes below.

Grimes Joins AI-Generated Sci-Fi Film Gods Don’t Give Gifts

Alex Krinsky