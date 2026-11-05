The post Coheed and Cambria Announce 2027 Cruise with Glassjaw, Joyce Manor, and More appeared first on Consequence.

Coheed and Cambria, photo by Jimmy Fontaine

Coheed and Cambria have announced their newest festival cruise. The November 2027 excursion is titled S.S. Neverender: Beyond the Black Rainbow, and will feature Glassjaw, Joyce Manor, and other bands.

S.S. Neverender: Beyond the Black Rainbow, which marks the fourth Coheed festival cruise, will see the Norwegian Jewel set sail November 2nd from Miami and stop at Grand Cayman before returning to Miami on November 7th.

Other acts on the bill include The Home Team, Hail the Sun, Anthony Green, Hot Water Music, Wheatus, Big Boy, Foxy Shazam, Initiate, Nekrogoblikon, Eidola, Held., Wolves of Glendale, Cicada Rhythm, Mr. Dinkle, Fartbarf, and Sir & Sol. There will also be a theatrical performance of Coheed’s The Amory Wars.

As headliners, Coheed and Cambria will play two unique sets, one in the Stardust Theater celebrating their fifth album, Year of the Black Rainbow, and another featuring favorites and deep cuts on the pool deck.

Those interested in securing a cabin can sign up for a presale now before bookings open to the public on November 18th at 2 p.m. ET.

See the full lineup in the poster below.

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2027 Cruise with Glassjaw, Joyce Manor, and More

Spencer Kaufman