The post Geese’s Emily Green and Sunflower Bean’s Olive Faber Announce New Star’s Revenge Album appeared first on Consequence.

Star's Revenge, photo courtesy of artist

Star’s Revenge, the New York band led by Geese guitarist Emily Green and Sunflower Bean’s Olive Faber, have announced their second album, Star’s Revenge II, out November 27th.

The band has also shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Worry Dynamite,” a bright and twangy song united through a larger live pulse. Faber’s pleading vocal delivery keeps the song from tipping into true exuberance as she rides the song’s title over waves of arpeggios. Alongside Green and Faber, Star’s Revenge features drummer Christian Billard of Turnip King and bassist Jonny Ceballos, who has played with Outremont, So Long Goodnight, and The Paranoyds.

Star’s Revenge II follows the group’s 2022 debut and was recorded live to tape at Billard’s home studio on Long Island. As a whole, the album pairs jangly, melodic indie rock with bigger classic-rock riffs and a living connective feel, while digging up earworms that could only be bred in New York concrete.

Notably, Star’s Revenge predates Geese’s recent rise, having existed as its own project before Green’s other band popped off. Rather than fading into the background as commitments grew, the group has kept playing DIY shows around New York, developing material, and carving out their own style.

To celebrate the album’s release, Star’s Revenge will play a four-night residency at Brooklyn’s Hart Bar from December 28th through December 31st, with different hand-picked openers each night.

Listen to “Don’t Worry Dynamite” below, followed by the Star’s Revenge II tracklist.

Star’s Revenge II Artwork:

Star’s Revenge II Tracklist:

01. Clean

02. Don’t Worry Dynamite

03. Teenage Daydream

04. Sorry

05. Fine Line

06. Oh God

07. USA

08. Sea Shanty

09. Last Cigarette

10. Look At You

11. Something Missing

Geese’s Emily Green and Sunflower Bean’s Olive Faber Announce New Star’s Revenge Album

Alex Krinsky