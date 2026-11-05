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Ozzfest is officially back. The iconic heavy music gathering will return in 2027 with one-day festivals in the United States, United Kingdom, and Mexico.

The first date will take place July 10th at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes outside of London. The US event will occur September 11th at Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California, and the final 2027 staging of Ozzfest will happen on September 18th at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City.

As of now, no artists have been announced for any of the three dates. An “Early Bat” pre-sale begins Friday, November 6th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Sharon Osbourne, who co-founded Ozzfest with her late husband Ozzy Osbourne, stated, “Ozzy was the first to launch his own traveling metal festival. And Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy.”

The 2027 Ozzfest dates will be the first for the fest since a one-day fest on December 31st, 2018, at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The festival launched in 1996.

Ozzfest Returns in 2027 with US, UK, and Mexico Festivals

Spencer Kaufman