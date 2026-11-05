The post Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault in British Court appeared first on Consequence.

Russell Brand, photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault in a British court.

The verdict was handed down Thursday following a three-week trial. He will remain in custody until sentencing on Monday.

The 51-year-old actor/comedian/podcaster was acquitted of two additional counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

A 2023 joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches in the UK uncovered allegations against Brand of rape, sexual assault, and abuse between 1999 and 2012. The Metropolitan Police launched a criminal investigation into Brand in late 2023. Two years later, police charged the comedian, actor and podcaster with seven counts involving six women between 1999 and 2009: three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand’s trial began in mid-October with prosecutors arguing that he was a sexual predator who forced women into sexual acts against their will and against the law. Brand maintained his innocence of any crimes in pleas and testimony on the witness stand, with his defense counsel arguing his actions may have been immoral, but they weren’t illegal. On the stand, Brand argued that while he was obsessed with sex as he gained fame, consent was “indeed more important than sex itself,” adding, “As I became more successful and famous I was ​very comfortable allowing that to facilitate sexual access, which I agree was wrong.”

During the trial, jurors listened as the six women who accused Brand took to the stand. The jury returned its verdicts nine hours and 13 minutes after deliberations started. As reported by Sky News, the presiding Mr. Justice Joel Bennathan ordered Brand remanded, telling him, “You’ve been convicted of a number of offenses including rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term.”

This may not be the last rape case Brand faces. Met Police told Sky News that they are still investigating rape allegations made by two women, and that Brand had “previously been interviewed under caution” in relation to those allegations. “Files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to both complainants,” a spokesperson told the London news outlet. “Detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as enquiries continue and further investigative work is carried out.”

Brand rose to prominence as a comedian and actor in the 2000s with a lurid and raunchy standup show and roles in movies like Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Brand married pop singer Katy Perry in 2010, but the two had finalized a divorce by 2012. Brand fell out of the spotlight in the late 2010s, but emerged as a right-wing conspiracy theorist and COVID denier after the pandemic hit in 2020. By 2025, he was performing at an event for conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA.

Russell Brand Found Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault in British Court

Travis Bland