The post RUSH Announce 2027 Sphere Residency appeared first on Consequence.

RUSH at Madison Square Garden, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

RUSH are bringing their reunion tour to Las Vegas’ Sphere for a residency beginning in May 2027.

Dubbed “Elevate From the Norm,” the run of shows will see Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Anika Nilles, and Loren Gold expand on their current touring production with new visuals designed specifically for Sphere. Musically, the shows will feature performances of 2112 and Moving Pictures in their entirety, along with other fan favorites.

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Lee teased the upcoming residency in a statement, saying: “We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our ‘one off’ cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs. We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally- from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!”

Rush’s Sphere residency will launch with five shows taking place on May 21st, 23rd, 26th, 28th, and 30th, 2027. On-sale ticket info is as follows:

Artist Presale : Wednesday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can register through Seated to receive a unique presale code.

: Wednesday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster. Fans can register through Seated to receive a unique presale code. VIP and Travel Package Presale : Friday, November 6th at 10:00 a.m. PT, exclusively for Rush Backstage and Rush newsletter subscribers. A two-hour early access window will be available. Options include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations, and select meet-and-greet opportunities with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson.

: Friday, November 6th at 10:00 a.m. PT, exclusively for Rush Backstage and Rush newsletter subscribers. A two-hour early access window will be available. Options include premium seating, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations, and select meet-and-greet opportunities with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. General On-Sale: Friday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Lee further stated, “When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘wow, what a shame that RUSH is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows.’ Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team. But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true.”

RUSH are in the midst of their North American “Fifty Something” tour, which runs through a December 17th show in Vancouver (pick up tickets here). The band will also embark on a UK/European outing in January.

See a teaser and the dates for RUSH’s Sphere residency below.

RUSH 2027 Sphere Dates:

05/21, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/23, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/26, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/28, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

05/30, 2027 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

RUSH Announce 2027 Sphere Residency

Alex Young