The post Mexican Indie Standouts Ed Maverick and Little Jesus Join Forces on Psychedelic New Single “SAHUARO”: Watch appeared first on Consequence.

Ed Maverick and Little Jesus, photo by Daniel Patlán

Mexican singer-songwriter Ed Maverick has teamed up with Mexico City indie rock band Little Jesus for “SAHUARO,” a new single that finds the two acts exploring psychedelic territory. The collaboration arrives as Maverick continues releasing new music that points toward his next full-length project.

Maverick first broke through with his 2018 debut EP, Mix Pa Llorar en Tu Cuarto, whose intimate, melancholic folk songs helped make him one of the most recognizable voices in Mexico’s independent music scene.

Little Jesus, meanwhile, have been a fixture of the country’s indie rock landscape for more than a decade, building a following with their danceable blend of indie pop, rock, and tropical influences. The band, led by Santiago Casillas, released their latest album, El Show Debe Continuar, in 2024.

The two acts have shared the stage on several occasions, with Maverick affectionately referring to Little Jesus as his “cousins from the city.” On “SAHUARO,” their musical worlds meet in a five-minute-plus track that layers acoustic and electric guitars, Mellotron, synthesizers, and drums over an increasingly prominent string arrangement. Its hypnotic rhythms and recurring chorus draw on imagery of the desert, magic, and introspection, as revealed in a statement shared with Consequence.

“SAHUARO” is part of a new double-single release, with a second song, “en las buenas y en las malas,” arriving later on Thursday. The release follows a series of paired singles that began in July, including “NO TODO ES PARTE DE LA VIDA,” “me inundo,” “ESCOMBRO,” and “tendría que hablar de luz.”

Watch the official video for “SAHUARO” below.

Mexican Indie Standouts Ed Maverick and Little Jesus Join Forces on Psychedelic New Single “SAHUARO”: Watch

Pedro Camacho