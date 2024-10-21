Open in App
    Gene Simmons on Bass Virtuosos Like Flea: “I Can’t Remember Anything He Plays”

    By Jon Hadusek,

    2 days ago

    The post Gene Simmons on Bass Virtuosos Like Flea: “I Can’t Remember Anything He Plays” appeared first on Consequence .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LvA9_0wFpqW8t00
    Gene Simmons (courtesy of Gibson) / Flea (photo by Philip Cosores)

    Gene Simmons was recently asked about his musical preferences regarding his instrument of choice, the bass guitar, and the ever-opinionated KISS co-founder took a crack at jazz bassists and other virtuosos such as Flea to prove his point.

    To no surprise, Simmons prefers simplicity — a catchy hook — over technical skill, as reflected in his songwriting in KISS.

    In a new interview with Guitar World , he admitted that he never had interest in being a “bass virtuoso,” adding that he doesn’t like “show-offs in music” and that he’s “much more attracted to things that are memorable.”

    Simmons went on to give his narrow-minded hot take on jazz — what he called music “intended to show off how well you play” — and technically gifted guitarists such as John McLaughlin.

    “You can be a jazz player and be respected by musicians, but the rest of the world doesn’t care,” Simmons said. “We’re going to play a game: name a jazz player that means something.”

    He continued, shifting from jazz to bass virtuosos in general: “There are an awful lot of amazing bass players, like Jaco Pastorius and the jazz guys. Or guys like Flea, who is really good on his instrument, but I can’t remember anything he plays — and I also do not like the sound of a bass being slapped.”

    To Simmons, writing a simple song or riff is the “hardest thing to do.”

    “Sometimes, if it’s shockingly simple, and barely moving at all,” he concluded, “but I can hum it, that’s what matters because it’s memorable.”

    For what it’s worth, Jaco and Flea both landed in the Top 5 of Consequence ‘s 1oo Greatest Bassists of All Time .

    Meanwhile, Simmons appears to be done writing/playing simplistic riffs with KISS following the rock legends’ farewell tour in 2023. The band members have since sold the KISS music catalog, name, and likeness to Pophouse for $300 million, and the KISS avatar show is set to launch in 2027.

    James White
    15h ago
    flea has more talent in his pinky finger
    Sly73
    15h ago
    She didn’t get to walk on rose pedals
