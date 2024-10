The post How to Tickets to Cross Canadian Ragweed’s Sold-Out Reunion Shows appeared first on Consequence .

When Cross Canadian Ragweed announced earlier this month that they’d be reuniting for one-night only next year, fans wanted tickets so badly they crashed the ticket site. In response, the band added three more nights… which also sold out almost instantly.

But fear not — if you want to bask in the Red Dirt glory of the band’s long awaited reunion, there’s still a way to secure your seats. Read on for more details, and get tickets here.

How Can I Buy Sold-Out Tickets to See Cross Canadian Ragweed’s Reunion Shows?

Though each of Cross Canadian Ragweed’s reunion shows initially sold out, fans can still get tickets through StubHub , where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Additionally, If you’re planning a trip to see Cross Canadian Ragweed’s reunion concerts, you can save up to 15% off travel and accommodations through Booking.com .

What Are Cross Canadian Ragweed’s Reunion Shows?

Announced earlier this month, Cross Canadian Ragweed’s reunion shows — dubbed “The Boys from Oklahoma” — are set for April 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, marking the first time the band has played live together in 15 years.

Across the four-night run, a stacked lineup of artists will bring the Red Dirt sound to life, with Cross Canadian Ragweed’s frontman saying that the shows will honor all the fans, supporters, and folks along the way who’ve kept the music alive. “That’s why there’s a part of me that never wants to quit doing this,” he said. “I’m nostalgic for that. I think that everybody should have a little nostalgia in their life.”

Who Else Is Playing at Cross Canadian Ragweed’s Reunion Shows?

Joining Cross Canadian Ragweed for “The Boys from Oklahoma” shows will be fellow Red Dirt artists Turnpike Troubadours , The Great Divide, Jason Boland and The Stragglers, and Stoney LaRue. All five artists will play each of the four nights.

What Are Cross Canadian Ragweed’s 2025 Reunion Show Dates?

See the full list of Cross Canadian Ragweed’s reunion dates below, and grab your tickets here.

Cross Canadian Ragweed 2025 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Stillwater, OK @ Boone Pickens Stadium

04/11 – Stillwater, OK @ Boone Pickens Stadium

04/12 – Stillwater, OK @ Boone Pickens Stadium

04/13 – Stillwater, OK @ Boone Pickens Stadium

