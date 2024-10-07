The post Daughter of The Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd Reported Missing in Seattle appeared first on Consequence .

Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd

Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd, daughter of The Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd , has been reported missing in Seattle, Washington.

According to missing person’s poster shared on the band’s official account, the 16-year-old was last seen at the Seattle Space Needle on Saturday (October 5th) around 11:30 a.m. local time She is listed at 5’7″ and 130 lbs and is thought to have been headed to the city’s downtown area.

In a social media post , Drozd said Charlotte was last seen on Seattle’s monorail.

Please call the Seattle police at 206-625-5011 with any information or text Becky Drozd at 405-831-6795.

Daughter of The Flaming Lips' Steven Drozd Reported Missing in Seattle

