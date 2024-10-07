Open in App
    • Consequence (formerly Consequence Of Sound)

    Daughter of The Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd Reported Missing in Seattle

    By Eddie Fu,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSY4h_0vxrawUW00
    Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd

    Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd, daughter of The Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd , has been reported missing in Seattle, Washington.

    According to missing person’s poster shared on the band’s official account, the 16-year-old was last seen at the Seattle Space Needle on Saturday (October 5th) around 11:30 a.m. local time She is listed at 5’7″ and 130 lbs and is thought to have been headed to the city’s downtown area.

    In a social media post , Drozd said Charlotte was last seen on Seattle’s monorail.

    Please call the Seattle police at 206-625-5011 with any information or text Becky Drozd at 405-831-6795.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBkaa_0vxrawUW00

    Daughter of The Flaming Lips’ Steven Drozd Reported Missing in Seattle
    Eddie Fu

