Conroe neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from baby gear to furniture. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Graco car seats and stroller set

Details: Set includes four car seats, one stroller, and one booster seat. Marked as good condition. Great if you have multiple kids or need extras for grandparents’ cars.

Location: River Plantation, Conroe, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: Pick up only. No holds.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Parent's Choice Advantage Premium Infant Formula

Details: Container is a little more than half full. Offered by a parent whose baby no longer drinks formula and doesn’t want it to go to waste.

Location: Mackenzie Creek, Conroe, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Loveseat

Details: Has a little kitty damage on the bottom right, but otherwise described as in good shape. Poster is looking to get rid of it today, so this is a good quick pickup option if you need seating.

Location: League Line, Conroe, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Conroe tend to go fast, so if something fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.