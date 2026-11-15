Conroe’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, technical work. Here are several roles where you can build skills and grow your paycheck.

Employer: Alpha Search Partners (for a power-generation manufacturer)

Alpha Search Partners (for a power-generation manufacturer) Location: Conroe, TX | Type: Full-time, temporary | Pay: $24.00/hour , about 40 hrs/week , in-person

| Full-time, temporary | , about , in-person Work on testing generator sets and electro-mechanical equipment using meters and diagnostic tools. Good fit if you can read schematics, troubleshoot electrical/mechanical issues, and want to put your hands-on skills to work right away.

Employer: Panelmatic

Location: Conroe, TX | Type: Full-time, 1st shift

| Full-time, 1st shift Lead the paint and finishing department for custom control panels and metal enclosures. Great for someone with 3+ years industrial painting, spray equipment experience, and who wants to supervise a team with strong benefits (medical, 401k, ESOP, PTO).

Employer: TSP Talent

Location: Conroe, TX | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Keep high-volume production lines running by doing preventive maintenance and repairs on machinery. Ideal if you’re strong in mechanical troubleshooting, can read blueprints/schematics, and have basic electrical skills.

Employer: Sabre Industries, Inc.

Location: Conroe, TX | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Inspect fabricated steel parts and incoming hardware to make sure they meet drawings and quality standards. Good match if you’re detail-focused, can read blueprints and weld symbols, and are interested in quality control in a welding/manufacturing setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.