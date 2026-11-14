Conroe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on home care to high-paying physician roles. Here are a few solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: United Surgical Partners / Conroe Surgery Center

United Surgical Partners / Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Weekday-only schedule with no holidays, weekends, or call in a 7-OR outpatient center (ENT, Ortho, OB/GYN, Ophthalmology, and more). Ideal if you have surgical tech training, know sterile technique, and want steady hours on a tight-knit OR team.

Employer: Monarch Care Co.

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time, in-home

Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

One-on-one care with seniors in their homes—help with daily tasks, light housekeeping, errands, and companionship. Great fit if you have 3+ years of caregiving experience, your own car, and want flexible schedules with a family-owned company.

Employer: PsychPlus

Location: Conroe, TX (Greater Houston area)

(Greater Houston area) Type: Full-time, W2 or 1099

Salary: $350,000/yr inpatient, up to $450,000/yr with added outpatient hours

Schedule: Inpatient role with a 7 on / 7 off model (per description), Monday–Friday noted

Inpatient psychiatry role with strong earning potential and full W2 benefits (health, dental, vision, life, malpractice, licensure & DEA reimbursement). Best for a board-certified or board-eligible psychiatrist who wants a modern, mission-driven mental health practice.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare hiring in Conroe moves fast and new roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.