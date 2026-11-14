Looking for a tiny new friend in Conroe, TX? These adoptable kittens are waiting at the shelter for someone to bring them home and love them forever.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX)

This little black beauty is a young kitten, full of potential and ready to grow up with her new family. Her low adoption fee makes it easy to get her home and then spoil her with toys and treats.

👉 Meet LIL' DEBBIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX)

This tiny orange tabby girl is still a baby and has her whole life ahead of her. If you love classic orange kitties, she could be the perfect match for your home.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Adoption fee: $20

Shelter: Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX)

SUGAR FLUFF is a soft gray baby boy who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home. At this age, he can adapt well to many families and routines.

👉 Meet SUGAR FLUFF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Conroe area, please consider visiting Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX) to meet these kittens in person. A quick call to the shelter can help you confirm availability and ask about next steps for adoption.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.