Conroe’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady work for people who like hands-on jobs and clear schedules. Here are a few solid openings worth a look.

Employer: Sparkler Filters, Inc.

Sparkler Filters, Inc. Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $24.00 – $29.00 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm, ~40 hrs/week, very limited overtime

Benefits: Health insurance, life insurance, paid time off

If you’re an experienced manual machinist (5+ years) who loves working with lathes, mills, VTLs, and precision tools (no CNC), this is a steady daytime role. You’ll machine carbon steel, stainless, and Hastelloy to tight tolerances using blueprints and measuring tools.

Employer: Galdisa USA Inc

Galdisa USA Inc Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll handle incoming raw materials, unload trucks, check shipments against purchase orders, label and store product, and keep the warehouse clean and safe. They’re looking for 1–2 years of forklift experience, plus 2+ years in shipping/receiving, ideally in food manufacturing.

Employer: Sabre Industries

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Not listed (appears full-time in a plant setting)

Not listed (appears full-time in a plant setting) Pay: Not listed

This role focuses on visual and dimensional inspection of steel poles, plates, brackets, and incoming hardware to make sure everything meets drawings and quality standards. Great fit if you can read blueprints, weld symbols, and use gauges/tape measures, and want to grow in a structured quality environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—employers often have related roles open too. Keep your resume handy and apply while these are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.