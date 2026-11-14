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🚧 Conroe, TX Construction & Skilled Trades – Several Openings
Conroe’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like fixing, building, and keeping equipment in top shape. Here are a few strong options hiring today.
Fiberglass & Gel Coat Technician
- Employer: OneWater Marine
- Location: Conroe, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on boats and marine gear, repairing fiberglass and gel coat damage. Good fit if you have 2+ years fiberglass/gel coat experience, strong attention to detail, and like hands-on repair work in a busy, team-focused shop.
Laborer
- Employer: NOV
- Location: Conroe, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Keep the shop, yard, and wash rack running smoothly by cleaning equipment, loading/unloading trucks, and helping with fuel tank inspections. Great if you’re comfortable with forklifts/overhead cranes, basic tools, and don’t mind physical work plus some overtime.
Auto Body Technician
- Employer: Classic Collision
- Location: Conroe, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join a growing collision repair shop doing full body repairs, panel replacement, and prep before paint. Best for techs with 2–3 years’ collision repair experience, a team mindset, and interest in ongoing training and advancement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.