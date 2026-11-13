Conroe’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced kitchens and customer service. Here are a few solid local options if you’re ready to jump in or move up.

Employer: BrightPointe

BrightPointe Location: Conroe, TX

Type: OTHER (post-acute care facility)

OTHER (post-acute care facility) Salary: Not listed

Cook in a healthcare setting where you support patients with special diets and consistent, quality meals. This role is active and hands-on, with flexible scheduling, tuition reimbursement, 401k, and chances to grow your culinary career.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Conroe, TX (must be flexible within ~50 miles)

(must be flexible within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Lead a busy Panda Express location, running daily operations, hiring, and coaching the team. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401k with match, and clear growth toward General Manager.

Employer: Sekai UP LLC

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Salary: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Hands-on kitchen role making pizzas and helping with prep, opening/closing, and keeping the line clean. Good fit if you like a fast-paced team environment, want flexible scheduling, and are looking for growth opportunities with training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.