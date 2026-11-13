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🏥 Conroe, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings Across Clinics & Hospitals
Conroe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles to keep up with local demand. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next step in care.
Patient Care Tech
- Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
- Location: Conroe, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support RNs with hands-on patient care in a 330+ bed Level II Trauma Center and full-service hospital. This role is great if you have a CNA certification and want strong benefits, education support, and a busy, team-focused environment.
Dentist (Associate Dentist – Woods Dental Group & Orthodontics)
- Employer: PDS Health
- Location: Conroe, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$390,000 annually
Provide comprehensive dental care with access to advanced tech (CAD/CAM, CBCT, AI tools) and over 600 hours of CE. This is a strong fit for both new and experienced dentists who want mentorship, a path to ownership, and full benefits.
Inpatient Therapist, Behavioral Health
- Employer: Woodland Springs (Lifepoint Health®)
- Location: Conroe, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide individual, group, and family therapy for inpatient behavioral health patients at a dedicated treatment facility. You’ll use your master’s in Social Work or Counseling and state license to lead treatment planning, crisis work, and discharge planning, with access to approved continuing education for license renewal.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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