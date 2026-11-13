Conroe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding new roles to keep up with local demand. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready for your next step in care.

Employer: HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe

HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support RNs with hands-on patient care in a 330+ bed Level II Trauma Center and full-service hospital. This role is great if you have a CNA certification and want strong benefits, education support, and a busy, team-focused environment.

Employer: PDS Health

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$390,000 annually

Provide comprehensive dental care with access to advanced tech (CAD/CAM, CBCT, AI tools) and over 600 hours of CE. This is a strong fit for both new and experienced dentists who want mentorship, a path to ownership, and full benefits.

Employer: Woodland Springs (Lifepoint Health®)

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide individual, group, and family therapy for inpatient behavioral health patients at a dedicated treatment facility. You’ll use your master’s in Social Work or Counseling and state license to lead treatment planning, crisis work, and discharge planning, with access to approved continuing education for license renewal.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.