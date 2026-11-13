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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Conroe Right Now
Conroe neighbors are giving away some useful free items, from furniture to big appliances. Here are a few worth a look if you’re setting up a home or just need a refresh.
Moving Sale – Multiple Furniture Items
Type: Furniture (multiple pieces)
This is a moving sale in Harper's Preserve, Conroe, TX where everything needs to go. Items listed include:
- 4 adjustable kitchen island bar stools – height goes up and down
- L-shaped plush sectional sofa – described as very soft and beautiful
- Queen-size white bed frame – elegant style with built-in lights
- Kids’ wooden Hot Wheels race car bed – car-shaped, very cute
- Christmas tree with full Grinch theme – tree plus Grinch ornaments and decorations
Some or all of these may be free or low-cost as part of the moving clear-out; check the listing for details and pricing.
Location: Harper's Preserve, Conroe, TX
Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
White Leather Sofa and Electric Recliner – Free
Type: Furniture – sofa and electric recliner
Condition: Sofa has visible wear and discoloration; electric recliner works and is in usable condition per the poster.
The owner is giving these away for free. This could be a good fit if you don’t mind some wear or plan to use covers.
Location: Meadows at Imperial Oaks, Conroe, TX
Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
Contact: Phone number listed in the post (713-202-4617)
Whirlpool Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Type: Appliance – refrigerator
Brand: Whirlpool
Style: Side-by-side with water and ice dispenser
Finish: Stainless steel
A solid kitchen upgrade if you need a larger fridge with built-in ice and water. Check the listing for pickup details and any size info.
Location: River Plantation, Conroe, TX
Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free
Free items in Conroe tend to go fast, especially big pieces like sofas and fridges. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly and be ready to pick up.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.