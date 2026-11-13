Conroe neighbors are giving away some useful free items, from furniture to big appliances. Here are a few worth a look if you’re setting up a home or just need a refresh.

Type: Furniture (multiple pieces)

This is a moving sale in Harper's Preserve, Conroe, TX where everything needs to go. Items listed include:

4 adjustable kitchen island bar stools – height goes up and down

– height goes up and down L-shaped plush sectional sofa – described as very soft and beautiful

– described as very soft and beautiful Queen-size white bed frame – elegant style with built-in lights

– elegant style with Kids’ wooden Hot Wheels race car bed – car-shaped, very cute

– car-shaped, very cute Christmas tree with full Grinch theme – tree plus Grinch ornaments and decorations

Some or all of these may be free or low-cost as part of the moving clear-out; check the listing for details and pricing.

Location: Harper's Preserve, Conroe, TX

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Type: Furniture – sofa and electric recliner

Condition: Sofa has visible wear and discoloration; electric recliner works and is in usable condition per the poster.

The owner is giving these away for free. This could be a good fit if you don’t mind some wear or plan to use covers.

Location: Meadows at Imperial Oaks, Conroe, TX

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

Contact: Phone number listed in the post (713-202-4617)

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Type: Appliance – refrigerator

Brand: Whirlpool

Style: Side-by-side with water and ice dispenser

Finish: Stainless steel

A solid kitchen upgrade if you need a larger fridge with built-in ice and water. Check the listing for pickup details and any size info.

Location: River Plantation, Conroe, TX

Source: Nextdoor – For Sale & Free

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Conroe tend to go fast, especially big pieces like sofas and fridges. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly and be ready to pick up.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.