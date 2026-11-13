Conroe’s property and service jobs are busy right now, especially for folks who don’t mind working outdoors and staying active. If you like fixing things, keeping spaces clean, or leading a maintenance crew, these are worth a look.

Employer: RPM Living

RPM Living Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Anticipated hourly range + monthly bonuses (exact numbers not listed)

Lead the maintenance team at a multifamily community and keep the property running smoothly. You’ll supervise techs, handle budgets and bids, oversee repairs (HVAC, electrical, plumbing), and drive resident satisfaction. EPA certification is required, and RPM offers weekly pay, healthcare, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth opportunities.

Employer: RPM Living

RPM Living Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (range not listed)

Hands-on role doing general maintenance, grounds work, basic landscaping, pool care, and make-ready units at an apartment community. Good fit if you have about a year of maintenance experience, like working outside, and want steady hours plus benefits, weekly pay, and room to move up.

Employer: Sparkling Image Car Wash

Sparkling Image Car Wash Location: 2502 W Davis St, Conroe, TX 77304

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Up to $13.00/hour

Outdoor, fast-paced job helping clean and care for cars at a busy wash. They’re looking for 18+, reliable people with strong work ethic; you get flexible schedules, employee discounts, and on-site interviews when you apply in person.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.