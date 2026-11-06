🏥 Conroe Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Patient Care Roles Hiring Now

Conroe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up for people who want to work directly with patients. Here are a few solid openings if you’re ready to help others and build your career.

Employer: Woodland Springs (part of Lifepoint Health )

Woodland Springs (part of ) Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Part-time (weekend evenings, 3p–11p , 2x8 schedule)

(weekend evenings, , 2x8 schedule) Salary: Not listed

Behavioral health role supporting patients on an inpatient unit under RN supervision. Good fit if you have an associate’s in psychology/social work or 2+ years behavioral health experience, and want to use skills in crisis intervention, DBT, and trauma-informed care. Strong benefits, tuition and loan assistance, and lots of professional development.

Employer: RecSol Recovery Solutions

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level nursing support role taking vitals, helping with daily living tasks, and assisting nurses in residential or clinic settings. High school diploma required; no experience needed and CNA is preferred but not required. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), DailyPay, tuition help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Village Green

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving in a small, boutique-style memory care community. You’ll help with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and daily activities in a home-like setting. Experience is a plus but they’ll train the right caring, dependable person, with chances to grow inside a close-knit team.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.