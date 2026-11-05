🔧 Conroe, TX Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Conroe’s got a steady flow of hands-on work right now, especially if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and looking sharp.

Below are several solid building & grounds maintenance roles hiring in and around Conroe, TX.

Employer: Nexus Health Systems

Nexus Health Systems Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll keep a healthcare facility clean and sanitary, including rooms, bathrooms, halls, and public areas. Good fit if you’re comfortable using cleaning chemicals and equipment, can handle tasks like mopping, trash removal, and cleaning up spills, and want steady hours in one main location.

Employer: Assett Commercial Services

Assett Commercial Services Location: Conroe & The Woodlands, TX

Type: Part-time (about 8 hours/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $16.00 per hour

Light, steady side gig: Friday mornings in Conroe, Saturday and Sunday nights in The Woodlands. You’ll clean offices and shared spaces, handle floor care, and restock supplies—great if you want extra income on weekends and can follow clear cleaning and safety steps.

Employer: Xylem Tree Experts

Xylem Tree Experts Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO)

Lead a tree crew doing trimming and removals for utility line clearance. This is for someone with prior climbing/bucket/tree work experience and a driver’s license who’s ready to direct a team, work outdoors in all weather, and travel for storm work when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions and helps you decide fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.