🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Conroe — Toys & More

Conroe neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from kids’ toys to a sweet pup who needs a new home. If you’re nearby, these could be a big help for your family.

Item: Assorted kids toys in a clear storage bin

Category: Toys & games

Condition: Large mixed collection; exact types not listed

Location: Lone Star Ranch, Conroe, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

A large collection of kids toys all packed into a clear storage bin. Great if you need extra toys for playtime, daycare, or grandkids. Since it’s a mix, expect a variety of items.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items include:

Interactive learning baby walker (music and lights do not work , but still usable as a walker)

(music and lights , but still usable as a walker) Soft toddler carrier (giver says baby is now too heavy for it)

(giver says baby is now too heavy for it) Learning table (lights and music don’t work , still good for standing practice)

(lights and music , still good for standing practice) Baby bouncer (toddler still tries to play in it)

Condition: Used; all items will need to be cleaned. Some electronic features no longer work.

Pickup: Free porch pickup; exact address will be shared once you’re on your way.

Location: Crockett Martin, Conroe, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is clearing space before Christmas and prefers to give these items away instead of donating to a store. Ideal if you don’t mind cleaning and can use gently used baby and toddler gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 6‑month‑old Chihuahua mix puppy

Location: Hart, Conroe, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner is looking for a new home for their 6‑month‑old Chihuahua mix. They describe him as a sweetheart who needs more attention than they can give, especially with a new baby on the way.

If you’re interested, you’ll need to message the poster through Nextdoor. They ask that only serious, interested people contact them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Conroe tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.