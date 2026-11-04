🚌 Conroe transportation jobs: multiple local driving roles

Conroe has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and being home daily. Here are a couple worth a quick look.

Employer: Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a truck-trailer combo delivering building materials to customer job sites. This role is great if you have a Class A CDL, at least 1 year of delivery driving (2+ preferred), and like a mix of driving and hands-on work (forklift, unloading, inspections). BFS highlights safety, training, and benefits for drivers who want a long-term spot.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Conroe, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use a company vehicle to deliver auto parts to local O’Reilly stores and/or the distribution center on a set route. Good fit if you have a clean driving record, can handle route paperwork, and like steady, repeatable runs. O’Reilly offers competitive pay, PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, health benefits, and tuition assistance, plus they encourage bilingual (Spanish) applicants and promote from within.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.