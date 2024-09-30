Open in App
    Tennessee National Guard rescues stranded hospital patients, staff

    By Army Mil,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=146CC0_0vokRnFq00

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee National Guard helped rescue more than 50 patients and staff stranded at a hospital due to severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

    At approximately noon CDT Friday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency was notified more than 50 hospital staff members and patients were trapped at Unicoi County Hospital.

    Within the hour, the Tennessee National Guardsmen assigned to the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Knoxville assembled three UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters and crew for aerial rescue operations.

    Once the weather cleared shortly after 1:00 p.m. CDT, the mission was approved and the aircraft and 15 Guardsmen departed Joint Base McGhee-Tyson to join the Virginia State Police, who had been requested by TEMA through the national, state-to-state mutual aid program, Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

    Through their combined efforts, the staff and patients were transported to a local high school and the mission completed at 3:08 p.m. CDT.

    At approximately 3:00 p.m., four light medium tactical vehicles with Tennessee Guardsmen departed from Johnson City and Unicoi County to support water rescue missions in Carter County. LMTVs are vehicles with high ground clearance to traverse flooded areas and assist in rescue operations.

    “Our priority is to rapidly deploy to the affected areas and assist emergency responders with rescue operations,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s adjutant general. “We are monitoring the situation and prepared to support as long as needed to ensure the safety of our fellow Tennesseans.”

    The Tennessee National Guard was prepared to continue supporting local and state emergency management agencies as requested.

