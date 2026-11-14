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FAA blames Friday's ground stop on 'equipment issue' during telecoms network upgrade
By NPR,2 days ago
Friday's nationwide ground stop was declared after an error occurred while a contractor was updating an old Federal Aviation Administration telecommunication line, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday. L3Harris, a long time contractor for the. Federal Aviation Administration, was doing routine maintenance in at least one of FAA's remote locations...