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Telecom outage triggers rare nationwide FAA ground stop, stranding travelers
By NPR,13 days ago
The rare nationwide ground stop, now lifted, paralyzed the U.S. air travel system Friday. Federal officials say telecommunication outages were to blame but offered few details. Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety,...